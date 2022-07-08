Ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey's Firm's Alleged Snooping Coincides With NSE Scam: Sources

Retired Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's private firm was allegedly roped in by former National Stock Exchange (NSE) top brass including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain to snoop on NSE employees by illegally intercepting their phones, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged in an FIR against them, sources said. The agency allegedly carried out searches in 18 locations after filing the FIR on the reference of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A new case has been registered against Pandey, his Delhi-based firm iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, former NSE MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, NSE executive VP Ravi Varanasi and NSE head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur among others.

The NSE officials allegedly conspired to illegally intercept the phones of the stock agency's employees for which they hired Pandey's firm during the 2009-17 period.

iSEC Services received a payment of Rs 4.45 crore for snooping which was shown as "Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities" at NSE, the FIR alleged. The firm also allegedly shared transcripts of the tapped conversations with NSE's top management.

It should be noted that such telephone interceptions are illegal and can only be done by state agencies. CBI alleged that no approval for this activity was taken from the authority concerned as mentioned under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

Sources revealed that a top business journalist is under CBI's scanner for allegedly helping this company in bagging the contract.

Exclusive details of recovery

Payment receipts to the company backed by Sanjay Pandey.

Voice Samples of the alleged recording

Original transcripts of the alleged recording

Raid servers along with 2 laptops from the premises of iSec Services Pvt Ltd containing incriminating evidence of alleged phone tapping on 4 MTNL lines with each line accommodating 30 calls at a time.

Snooping coincides with NSE co-location scam

Interestingly, the alleged snooping coincides with the NSE co-location scam that took place between 2009 and 2017. Sources also claimed that the alleged call recording was stopped when the co-location scam broke out. The machine used for the alleged recording was disposed off by the NSE in e-waste, source said.

In March 2001, Pandey resigned from police service to start iSEC Services but his resignation was not accepted and he returned to police service stepping down as the company's director in May 2006. The charge of the company was taken by his son and mother.