EX Nabh Shakti: Indian Army, Air Force Participate In Joint Training Exercise

Indian Army and the IAF participated in the joint training exercise ‘Ex Nabh Shakti’ on Wednesday. The exercise was conducted by the Indian Army’s Brahmastra Corps in the northeastern states as per the officials of the Indian Army.

The Mountain Strike Corps or the XVII Corps is the first mountain strike corps of India. It has been built as a quick reaction force as well as a counteroffensive against China near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The headquarters of this corps is located at Panagarh in West Bengal under the Eastern Command and is also known as the Brahmastra Corps.

EX Nabh Shakti and Indian Army’s participation with the IAF

Indian Army officials in a statement said that the Joint training exercise ‘Nabh Shakti’ was conducted in the Indian Army’s Brahmastra Corps (Mountain Strike Corps). Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly participated in this exercise to enhance interoperability and ability to conduct joint operations. The main aim of the exercise was to enhance joint participation in multimodal operations.

According to ANI, the exercise achieved integration at all strata enmeshing operations and procedures. The 17 Mountain Strike Corps of the Indian Army. It has been raised to carry out strike operations in the enemy territory during conflicts with the adversary in the eastern parts of the country especially in the states that border it with notorious neighbour China.

The initial plan at the time of raising this corps was to have two infantry divisions, two independent armoured brigades and artillery, engineer, air defence and aviation brigades. Because of budgetary constraints, the raising was halted in 2018, leaving a truncated force comprising the Corps HQ, one Infantry Division and specific other combat and other support elements. An official said the exercise achieved integration at all strata enmeshing operational concepts and procedures. The 17 mountain strike corps of the Indian Army also operates the Boeing Ah-64 Apache helicopter which is one of the deadliest attack choppers in the world. This exercise achieved integration at all strata enmeshing operational concepts and procedures.

The 59 mountain division assumes a significant role in the realization of integrated battle groups. This concept first came to light in 2019 under the guidance of the then Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat involving bringing together various military branches into a single, unified formidable fighting force. The aim was to enable swift mobilization and execute controlled offensives in the challenging terrains of high-altitude mountain regions.