Ex-Navy Officer Who Faced Shiv Sena Assault Speaks Out; 'Total Failure Of State Govt'

After the murder of Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Prabhu by a DMK leader in Tamil Nadu, Republic TV spoke to Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer who was brutally assaulted by Shiv Sena goons in 2020 in Mumbai.

The cause of the brutality was that the retired officer had forwarded a cartoon that mocked the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Recalling the incident, Retd. Navy officer Madan Sharma said that the case was registered and the culprits were held, but he had no clue what happened afterwards.

Bashing the law and order situation of the then state government, he said, "After the incident, the case was registered and the culprits were arrested, but till now I do not know what happened afterwards. The law and order situation of the state government is a failure. I have no clue if the proceedings of the case are moving ahead."

Society must understand the complexities of retired soldiers

Speaking in support of the soldiers and the army veterans, Army officer Madan Sharma said that society needs to understand the complexities that soldiers go through in their lives and after retirement.

He said, "It is a total failure of the state government and the political communities. We need society to upgrade and understand how soldiers survive after retirement and the complications that they face in life afterwards. And on top of that the politicians and the civil societies attacking them is really a shame on the part of our society."

He also spoke about the efforts that he was taking to get the retired soldiers together on a single platform.

Retd Army Officer Madan Sharma stated, "After the incident, I went across India and registered my veterans community, and in these last two years I am continuously bringing all the retired soldiers together on one platform to get recognition in the civil society. It is required from the government and the judiciary to reform the situation of veteran soldiers.

He also called for awareness in society and reformation in the government in terms of law and order.

Sharma added, "Awareness is required in civil society and government reformation is needed for the law and order.''

Murder of Army Jawan

An Army jawan named Lance Naik Prabhu was brutally thrashed after getting into a heated argument with DMK leader Chinnasamy. After this, Chinnasamy, along with nine others, assaulted the soldier and his brother.

The argument later turned into an ugly fight in which the soldier was badly injured. The soldier was hospitalised and eventually succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, February 15.