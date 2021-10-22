Ex-NCB Chief Backs Wankhede: 'To Attack A Person Doing His Govt Duty Is Unfortunate'

Amid the politicisation of NCB's probe into the Bollywood drugs nexus, former NCB Chief BV Kumar backed Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede saying that it was 'unfortunate' that a government servant doing his duty was being attacked. Weighing in on the agency's face-off with Maharashtra's ruling party NCP, BV Kumar said that if anything was wrong with Wankhede's conduct as a government servant, that was for concerned agencies to decide. Kumar also revealed that an officer from Class-1 cadre could not be sacked simply based on accusations, and without following due procedures.

BV Kumar said, "To attack a person doing his duty towards the country is unfortunate. If anything is wrong with his investigation or his personal conduct as a government servant, that is up to the concerned agencies who would like to investigate that. That apart, his personal family members were attacked, that is not done."

"Another thing is that an officer from a Class-1 cadre can't be sacked even by the government unless they follow due procedure. For that there needs to be a sanction, a chargesheet needs to be filed. He may be transferred, but can't be sacked, said the former NCB Chief on The Debate with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

#NCBJoltsBollywood | If anything is wrong with his conduct as a govt servant, that is up to the concerned agencies who would like to investigate that. An officer from a Class-1 cadre can't be sacked without due procedure: BV Kumar, Former NCB Chief https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/B1yJ2ug98D — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2021

My family has been targetted & abused: Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede on Thursday hit back at the allegations levelled by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, threatening to send a legal notice to him. Speaking to Republic TV, Wankhede cited the array of abuses hurled towards his deceased mother, and his family questioning why he was being targeted for serving his country. The officer said that he would be fortunate if anything happens to him on duty, but going for his family was uncalled for.

The NCB officer told Republic TV, "Continuously for the past 10-15 days, my mother, my dead mother has been attacked upon, my father has been abused, my sister has been targetted and abused, my entire family has been abused for what? For serving my country and cleaning drugs?"

"We've been attacked a couple of times, it's not an issue for me. I'll be fortunate if anything happens to me while serving my motherland. But targeting my family is absolutely uncalled for," he added.

Image: ANI, PTI