Latest News: From Ex Pak PM Slamming Military To PM Modi Assuring Farmers; Top Stories

Here are the headlines this Sunday evening -

Ex Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Launches No-holds-barred Attack On Military

In a major embarrassment for the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif exposed the military establishment's complete interference in the democratic process. Addressing a conference of opposition parties in Islamabad via video conferencing, he lamented that the sanctity of people's vote has been always trampled upon by the Pakistani Army. To buttress his point, the PML(N) leader highlighted that not a single PM has been allowed to complete the 5-year tenure in Pakistan's history.

PM Modi Reassures Farmers On MSP System & Government Procurement

Terming the passage of the farm bills in the Parliament as a "watershed moment", PM Modi on Sunday reiterated that the MSP system and government procurement will continue. Earlier in the day, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were cleared by the Rajya Sabha via a voice vote. According to him, the aforesaid legislation would ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector and empower crores of farmers.

Facebook India Chief Defends Hate Speech Handling

Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan has defended the company’s alleged mishandling of hate speech on its social media platforms after a scathing report. According to a report by Wall Street Journal, Ankhi Das, Facebook's Director for Public Policy in India, had allegedly told the social media giant that punishing hate-speech violations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on the social networking site would “damage the company's business prospects in India.”

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Mulls Action Against MPs Who Created Chaos In House

Condemning the Opposition MPs ruckus over the Farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President and House Chairman on Sunday is mulling to take disciplinary action against the unruly MPs. A high-level meeting is currently underway at Naidu's residence with RS Dy Chairman Harivansh, Union Min Piyush Goyal & Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi present in the meeting. 12 Opposition parties have already submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh for passing two the Farm Bills via voice vote. The bills - Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 introduced earlier in the day, was passed amid chaos.

Payal Ghosh's Lawyer To File Complaint Against Director Anurag Kashyap

Trouble could be mounting for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as actor Payal Ghosh has decided to file an official complaint against the director at Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai on September 21. Payal's lawyer — Advocate Nitin Satpute — released an official statement and said, "2015, Payal Ghosh was molested and was treated badly at Kashyap's house. Paperwork is still on and will file a complaint on September 21."

