A massive clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations on April 29 in Patiala, Punjab. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala.

Following the clash, former Chief Minister of Punjab and Army Veteran, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the situation in Patiala, Punjab. The Capt. said, “Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between two groups in Patiala.” He further wrote that the people of Patiala, Punjab are peace-loving and I appeal to them to not get provoked. Further, the former Chief Minister of Punjab tagged the Punjab Police of India and said, “Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order are maintained.''

The former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in the Assembly Election 2022 of Punjab.

Clashes between Shiv Sena and pro- Khalistani Sikh organisations

The clash broke out while the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march,” DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI.

An abrupt clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan Sikh organisations in Punjab's Patiala on Friday. Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala. Following this, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the march site with weapons to attack Shiv-Sena workers. Incidents of stone-pelting have been reported from the clash site. The police officials are trying to bring the situation under control by breaking the tension between the two groups.

Heavy police have been deployed amid a mob clash between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala. According to sources, Shiv Sena workers were allegedly sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistani group launched attacks.

Thousands have taken to the streets in Patiala. Swords were being brandished by the clashing sides. Following the clashes, Dr. D.R. Bhatti, former Punjab DGP, while speaking to Republic TV, slammed the clashes and called them ‘unfortunate’. The former DGP of Punjab, Dr. Bhatti launched an attack on the Punjab state administration and said that the Shiv Sena march should have been called off and state administration should have been more vigilant. The pro-Khalistan groups should not be allowed to recruit more people, he added.

Image: Twitter/@capt_amarinder, PTI