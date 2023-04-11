Last Updated:

Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Summoned In Disproportionate Assets Case By Vigilance Bureau

According to the sources, the Vigilance Bureau has asked Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to join the investigation on April 12.

General News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh

Image: PTI


Trouble has mounted for former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the state Vigilance Bureau has summoned him in connection with a disproportionate assets case. 

According to the sources, the Vigilance Bureau has asked the Congress leader to join the investigation on April 12, Wednesday morning at 10 am. The team has prepared a detailed dossier to question Channi in connection with his income and alleged disproportionate assets when he was serving as Punjab's Chief Minister. This will be the first time that the bureau has summoned Channi.

This development came after the bureau issued a lookout circular on March 7 against the former Punjab CM after receiving information that he might attempt to leave the country. Including Channi, the bureau is also probing the assets of his brothers, family members and some close aides for allegedly possessing wealth more than their declared sources of income.  

READ | Where is ex-CM Channi? Why did he run away after losing polls?: Punjab CM Mann to Congress

Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was earlier under ED scanner

Earlier this year, Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He was taken into custody by the federal probe agency in Jalandhar on February 3, 2022, as part of its money-laundering investigation into alleged sand mining operations in Punjab. The agency had conducted raids against Honey and others and seized about Rs 7.9 crore cash from his premises and another about Rs 2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

READ | Charanjit Channi is back! Ex-Punjab CM returns to India after poll debacle 'disappearance'

ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others.

READ | Back from abroad, ex-Punjab CM Channi issued summons in election code violation case

Following this, businessman Kudratdeep Singh, an aide of Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Honey was arrested by the ED in the illegal sand mining case, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges.

READ | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi likely to join BJP: Sources
First Published:
COMMENT