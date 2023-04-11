Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Summoned In Disproportionate Assets Case By Vigilance Bureau

Trouble has mounted for former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the state Vigilance Bureau has summoned him in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to the sources, the Vigilance Bureau has asked the Congress leader to join the investigation on April 12, Wednesday morning at 10 am. The team has prepared a detailed dossier to question Channi in connection with his income and alleged disproportionate assets when he was serving as Punjab's Chief Minister. This will be the first time that the bureau has summoned Channi.

This development came after the bureau issued a lookout circular on March 7 against the former Punjab CM after receiving information that he might attempt to leave the country. Including Channi, the bureau is also probing the assets of his brothers, family members and some close aides for allegedly possessing wealth more than their declared sources of income.

Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was earlier under ED scanner

Earlier this year, Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He was taken into custody by the federal probe agency in Jalandhar on February 3, 2022, as part of its money-laundering investigation into alleged sand mining operations in Punjab. The agency had conducted raids against Honey and others and seized about Rs 7.9 crore cash from his premises and another about Rs 2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others.

Following this, businessman Kudratdeep Singh, an aide of Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Honey was arrested by the ED in the illegal sand mining case, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges.