Ex Rajya Sabha MP Moves SC Amid 'no Namaz In Public' Row, Says 'hooligans Creating Hatred'

Opposing Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'no Namaz in public' diktat, former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed Adeeb moved the Supreme Court on Thursday against the Haryana DGP and the chief secretary. Adeeb, who is also a resident of Gurugram, has accused the state chief secretary and the DGP of failing to comply with the court's directions to curb communal and violent sentiments. Seeking action against Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, DGP PK Agrawal and others, the former MP has filed a petition in the top court for allowing the state's 'communal fabric' to be torn apart.

"The communal fabric of the state has been torn apart and despite being mandated by court numerous times, they have allowed it to happen," Adeeb told PTI. "These incidents are being done at the behest of identifiable hooligans trying to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against one community and sadly all that we see is serious inaction on the part of state machinery," he added.

'No Namaz in public spaces': Khattar

Addressing a press briefing on December 11, Manohar Lal Khattar stated that people should either pray at home or in designated religious places. The Haryana CM acknowledged that there was a need to make some of the Waqf lands - which have been encroached upon - available for the community and promised that the BJP government would not let clashes ensue between the groups.

"We have told the police that we have to resolve this matter. We have no problem if someone offers namaz prayers at their own place. Religious places are meant for people to offer prayers. Such a programme should not be conducted in the open. The act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. We have to find an amicable solution," he had said.

The Haryana CM's statement, which has been surrounded by controversy, came after the Gurugram administration withdrew permission given to Muslims to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites due to the objections raised by local people. The order led to tensions in the area where permissions were withdrawn, with fringe groups occupying one such site and holding their own meeting there. To handle the matter, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has constituted a committee to identify the list of spots where Friday namaz can be offered.

(With agency inputs)