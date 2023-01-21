Ex-RAW Chief Claims BBC Docuseries ‘full Of Factual Errors’; Applauds PM Modi For Policies

Amid the ongoing criticism of BBC’s docuseries on PM Modi, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi said that the UK-based news broadcaster’s series is full of bias and corrupt factual information. Accusing the BBC of showcasing purported tensions between Hindus and Muslims, the ex-RAW chief claimed that PM Modi has actively engaged with every Indian citizen irrespective of their religion and ethnicity.

“BBC which claims to examine the so-called tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India and in that context talks about again the so-called controversial policies of PM Modi is not only prejudiced, it is biased and full of factual errors,” Former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi was quoted as saying.

Further hailing the Prime Minister for actively engaging the Indian citizens, Tripathi added, “We all know that all the policies of the Government of India have been aimed at all Indians, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and all that. PM Modi has actively engaged with every Indian citizen whether it is through housing scheme or health scheme or education.”

‘No Facts’: Ex-diplomats on BBC docuseries on PM Modi

Standing out in support of PM Modi, retired bureaucrats on Saturday said that the BBC’s docuseries lacks factual reporting. Further slamming the news broadcaster, the former diplomats said that by quoting incorrect facts about PM Modi, the UK is trying to whip up anti-India sentiments and destroy relations with India.

“There's no factual reporting in the BBC documentary. They've completely ignored the decisions of the Supreme Court of India. The 452-paged judgement of the SC completely exonerated PM Modi and explained how the incidents took place,” ANI quoted ex-Ambassador to Bangladesh Veena Sikri as saying.

Adding to Sikri's comments, the former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Bhaswati Mukherjee said, “BBC has a troubled record in dealing with India as it appears to have a colonial mindset with regard to India. It does these programs which are highly discriminatory and funded by private partners, not the British government.”

302 signatories rebut BBC documentary

Amid the ongoing controversy over the BBC documentary, at least 302 signatories including retired judges, retired bureaucrats and retired Armed forces veterans issued a statement rebutting the documentary titled “The Modi Question”.

Issuing a statement, the signatories said that the ‘staple, dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice' of the BBC toward India have resurfaced as a documentary.