Ex-SBI Chief Pratip Chaudhuri Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In Connection With Loan Scam

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri was arrested in connection with a loan scam following the court's order, the Rajasthan Police informed on Monday. The former SBI chief has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, Dr Ajay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaisalmer said. He has been accused of selling a premium property at a dirt-cheap company which he joined as a director after retirement.

SBI, in a statement, said that there are inaccuracies in the complainant's version submitted to the court. It also informed that assets were sold in March 2014, while Chaudhuri retired in September 2013. Responding to news reports, SBI said that 'Garh Rajwada' was a hotel project financed by the bank in 2007. "The project remained incomplete for over 3 years and the key promoter passed away in April 2010. The account slipped into NPA in June 2010. Various steps were taken by the bank for completion of the project as well as recovery of Ban's dues didn't yield desired results."

Hence, the ban assigned dues to ARC for recovery in March 2014. The sale by the bank was done as per the policy of the bank. "We further understand that the borrower was subjected to IBC process by the said ARC and the asset has been acquired by an NBFC in December 2017, against through due process under the orders of NCLT, Delhi," SBI.

“As recovery efforts failed, approvals for sale to ARC were taken in Jan 2014, the assignment to ARC was completed in March 2014. It transpires now that the borrower had initially filed an FIR with the State Police against the sale of an asset to ARC," SBI said in a statement.

Pratip Chaudhuri was the chairman of the public sector bank from April 2011 to September 2013. He took charge from OP Bhatt. Prior to this, he was the Deputy Managing Director of the international division of SBI. He held several important portfolios in SBI including, Chief General Manager of Chennai Circle. He is also attributed to the merger of the State Bank of Saurashtra in 2008, where he was a director.

Image: PTI