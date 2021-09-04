Ex-SC Judge Kurian Joseph Writes To CM Kejriwal For Reopening Of Delhi's Places Of Worship

Former Supreme Court Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph, on September 3, wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting resumption and opening of religious places for worshippers in the national capital. The Delhi government should consider allowing worship at religious places while 'respecting COVID-19 protocols' as the intensity of the pandemic has 'significantly come down,' the former SC judge penned in a letter to CM Kejriwal.

Batting for reopening religious places, the retired SC judge said that the restrictions stemmed out of bounds when the COVID lockdown was re-introduced at the beginning of the devastating second COVID-19 wave.

'COVID-19 has significantly come down in Delhi'

Justice Joseph said to the CM that vide Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) order dated August 31 pertaining to unlocking the religious places in Delhi have been permitted to be functional but visitors or worshippers continue to be disallowed from entering in.

The letter read, "As per the DDMA order dated August 30, 2021, many activities like restaurants, bars, theatres and auditoriums have been permitted to resume operations with 50% of the seating capacity, from August 31, 2021. Weekly markets and spas are also permitted. The permissible number of people who can attend services like funerals and marriages has been increased to 100. These are positive markers indicating that society is getting back to normalcy. However, the restriction in the Order, "religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed" still continues.

"I request you to kindly look into the matter immediately and permit worship and services in religious places in Delhi, respecting the COVID-19 protocols," read Justice Joseph's letter.

The letter read, "Restrictions were reintroduced only on account of the second wave of the pandemic, which now has perceptively thinned down significantly, and thus relaxations were allowed for many of the activities referred to above."

'Prohibition of services in places of public worship amount to denial of Articles 14,19, 21 and 25'

Furthermore, the former Supreme Court judge wrote, "It is a matter of fact that allowing people to attend religious worships and services would only help in alleviating their deep stress and it would only infuse them with positivity, hope, inner strength and confidence, which is the need of the hour. I may also bring to your kind notice that in the above factual background, prohibition of services in places of public worship will be discriminatory and may amount to a denial of the Constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 25," Justice Joseph said.

The ulterior motive implied in the letter requested the Delhi government to look into the matter 'immediately' and permit worship and services in religious places in the national capital while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.