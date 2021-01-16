Ex-SCBA Chief Vikas Singh Calls Out Dushyant Dave's 'drama Of Resignation', Writes To CJI

Days after senior advocate Dushyant Dave stepped down as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Senior Advocate and ex-SCBA president Vikas Singh has written to the Supreme Court's registrar to bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Justice of India. In his letter, Vikas Singh has urged CJI SA Bobde to constitute a Bench to examine the issues entailed in Dave's exit so that the stalemate within the current Executive Committee could be resolved and elections be held at the earliest. Singh doubted the 'bonafides of Dave's resignation' while alleging that deferring the SCBA elections to the third week of February 2021 is "an attempt by Mr Dave to prolong his tenure till then creating a drama of resignation and then making the election committee reject his decision to resign."

"Mr Dave was to constitute the election committee in the first week of November as the term of the Executive Committee was ending on the 13th Dec. He delayed the decision by a month. Even after deciding on the 4th December, he delayed communicating to the election committee by another week. When the election committee had already decided to conduct the election virtually, there was no occasion for him to call an Executive Committee to ratify the election committee decision of appointing NSDL. If a hybrid mode was what they wanted, they should have decided on the 4th itself," Singh said in the letter.

Some of the aims of the SCBA include the promotion of upholding rule of law, encouraging the profession in India, expressing an opinion on proposed legislation and promotion of co-operation among advocates practising in the court. The affairs of the association are managed by the Executive Committee comprising the President, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and 15 members, of whom at least 6 shall be senior advocates. The election to the association is conducted by a three-member election committee nominated by the Executive Committee. The office-bearers of the SCBA are elected by secret ballot and cannot hold any office for more than two consecutive years.

On Thursday, senior advocate Dushyant Dave stepped down as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association 'with immediate effect'. In December 2019, he emerged as the winner in the election to the post of SCBA president by securing 850 votes in contrast to senior advocate Vikas Singh who bagged 699 votes. In a letter addressed to the Executive Committee of the SCBA, Dave stated, "I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue as your leader".

Mentioning that the term of the office-bearers had already come to an end, he noted that some lawyers had expressed reservations over the decision to hold virtual polls to elect a new body. Highlighting that it is not possible to conduct the polls as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee of the association, the senior advocate said that it is morally incorrect for him to continue in his position in the present circumstances. In a parting message, Dave profusely thanked all the members of the Executive Committee for their immense contribution during the COVID-19 period.

