Ex-serviceman Detained Before Immolation Bid Near Mantralaya In Mumbai

An ex-serviceman was detained by the police on Thursday, outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai where he had allegedly planned to set himself ablaze in connection with a case registered against him, an official said on Thursday.

The police had on Wednesday received information through a tweet that the man was planning to set himself ablaze outside the secretariat in a bid to seek justice in the case registered against him in Beed district, the official said without disclosing the case details.

Based on the information, the police kept a watch and apprehended the man when he arrived near the secretariat, he said, adding that nothing was recovered from him to indicate that he wanted to immolate himself.

The man, hailing from Majalgaon in Beed district, came to Mumbai after failing to get any help from local police and leaders in the case registered against him, the official said.

He was taken to the Marine Drive police station, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)