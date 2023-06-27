Ex-SFI Member Secures Interim Bail In Second Fake Experience Certificate Case

A local court here on Tuesday granted interim bail to a former Students Federation of India (SFI) member arrested in connection with a case related to allegedly furnishing a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty post in a college.

Vidya K Maniyodi, who was earlier arrested by Agali police in Palakkad district in a case registered on June 21, was on bail but was arrested today by a police team from Nileshwar, in a similar matter, in which she was given interim bail today. A court in Hosdurg town has now posted her bail plea on June 30.

She was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a government college at Karinthalam here.

"She was arrested today in the case related to Karinthalam college here. We produced her before the court and she was granted interim bail," a senior police official told PTI.

The court has, however, directed her to appear before the investigating officer on June 28 and 29.

Agali police in Palakkad had registered a case against her for allegedly forging a fake experience certificate to secure a job there.

Vidya, who had been absconding since the case surfaced three weeks ago, was arrested from a village in Kozhikode district.

The Left government in Kerala had come under attack from the opposition Congress and the BJP for the delay in arresting the accused, who was a former activist of SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M).

She was booked by the police under Sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her anticipatory bail plea filed before the high court, Vidya claimed the case against her has been "initiated for political reasons" and at any rate "the allegations on the face of it do not attract the offences alleged".

The FIR against her was registered on the complaint of government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad.

According to the complaints, the woman claimed in the "fake certificate" that she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College in 2018-19.