Ex-Surveyor General of India writes to Hema Malini to develop Brijbhumi on lines of Varanasi

Mathura, Jun 26 (PTI) Former Surveyor General of India Prithvish Nag has sent a proposal to Mathura MP Hema Malini for developing Brijbhumi, including the Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor, on the lines of Varanasi, her representative said on Sunday.

"Complementing Mathura MP Hema Malini for getting the Rs 5,000 crore project for the renovation of Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama sanctioned by the Union government, former Surveyor General of India Dr Prithvish Nag expects that the proposal may add a new feather in the development of Brijbhumi," Janardhan Sharma said.

He said the officials concerned claimed to have sent the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former union railways minister Piyush Goyal earlier.

The proposal involves converting the 11-km Mathura-Vrindavan rail line of North Central Railway either by a four-lane road or by light railway, may be a tramway, Sharma said.

If implemented, the initiative will not only transform the twin cities but will also reorient the development of these settlements and open the gates of development in adjacent area.

It also proposes to connect Vrindavan with Mathura, Agra, Bharatpur and several cities of western India, Sharma added. PTI COR CJ CJ

