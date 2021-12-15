Ex-Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Quits Company To Join Ed-tech Venture

Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India has announced on Tuesday that he is quitting the microblogging website to work on an ed-tech venture. Maheshwari’s resignation came just months after he was transferred to the United States in August when Twitter was engulfed in a range of controversies with Congress and other matters regarding compliance with the new IT rules. Based out of the US, Maheshwari was the head of Revenue Strategy and Operations of global emerging markets.

After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education. — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021

In a lengthy statement on 14 December, Maheshwari informed that he is partnering with Tanay Pratab who has previously worked as a Senior Software Engineer with Microsoft. The ex-Twitter employee said, “We will start by imparting employability training via a virtually immersive platform, which we are calling #Metaversity.”

Further, in a series of tweets, Maheshwari also underscored how the COVID-19 pandemic has categorically changed the skills that are required to be successful in the new economy but also how such skills are imparted among the individuals. He highlighted the role that Metaverse can play in achieving the same.

‘Education is very close to my heart’

Noting that ‘Education is very close to my [his] heart”, Maheshwari also recalled how he has been a teacher since high school while growing up in a middle-class household in India. Remembering his time at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he said that even in the United States, “I paid for my education by being a teaching assistant. This is an opportunity to go back to my roots.”

The former Twitter executive said that Metversity is essential for women in emerging markets as it levels the playing field. Maheshwari said, “Our vision is a high-quality and socially immersive learning experience for everyone, delivered to them wherever they are, at a price they can afford. I am looking forward to your support as we build the team and raise the funds to deliver on this #Metaversity vision.” It is to note that before joining Twitter, Maheshwari was CEO of Network18 Digital and has previously worked with Flipkart, P&G among many others.

