Ex-UN Envoy Syed Akbaruddin Set To Release His First Book 'India Vs UK’; Read Details

Former permanent representative of India to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, has written his first book, 'India vs UK: The Story of an Unprecedented Diplomatic Win' which will be available for readers in stores in the coming weeks. The book aims to tell all about India and UK relations, from the 1857 revolt to rivalry on the cricket pitch.

Expressing the excitement over the book, Syed Akbaruddin wrote on Twitter, "For everything there is a 1st time… My 1st book ‘India vs UK’, took a long time… It is coming out this week… Hope you will like it[sic]."

About 'India vs UK' book

According to the HarperCollins Publishers of India, the book covers all the perspectives of India-UK relations from the revolt of 1857 and the freedom movement to duels on the cricket pitch. Both the countries have been on opposing sides on numerous occasions. The book highlights one of the lesser-known incidents of the 2017 elections where for a seat on the International Court of Justice a strong dynamic was observed between the countries.

The publisher further states about the book, "Unwilling at first, India was prompted to enter the ring in the wake of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The contest that followed proved to be a 'second war of Independence' in the words of then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj - and a David-and-Goliath fight against the permanent members of the Security Council, who all put their might behind the UK."

As India's representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin presents his behind-the-scenes stories accounting for India's coming-of-age in world affairs through the prism of these momentous elections.

Syed Akbaruddin joins as Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy

Earlier in June, Syed Akbaruddin had announced his mentorship to Kautylia School of Public Policy and said, "Excited to make a new start with Kautylia School of Public Policy. Looking forward to being part of an environment that will enable students better understanding the processes, programs, and politics of public policies in a globalized world."

His association with the institute is expected to set the academic bar high and establish the school's commitment towards providing the students with exposure and engaging them directly with the best minds of the policy fraternity.

