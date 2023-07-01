Ex-union Minister Harsimrat Badal Writes To Rajnath To Resolve Grievances Of Ex-servicemen

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday, appealed to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to sympathetically resolve all grievances of ex-servicemen including those involving pension, family pension, and disability pension.

In a letter to the Defence Minister, MP Harsimrat Badal stated that she had received memorandums from the Sainik Welfare Ekta Society and the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Organisation who had been protesting continuously in favour of their demands since February 20 and appealed to the Defence minister to resolve them at the earliest.

Our former servicemen our pride, says Badal

She wrote, “Our ex-servicemen are our pride. The sacrifices made by them for our motherland are beyond comparison. It is our duty as a society to take care of them in the twilight of their lives”.

Harsimat Badal said ex-servicemen had highlighted the need to resolve anomalies in pension, family pension, and disability pension. She said JCOs and jawans who retired early were not getting the full benefit of One Rank One Pension (OROP) because their Pension had been wrongly fixed on an average basis instead of being fixed at the maximum scale. She added there was also a need to increase family pension from the present sixty percent limit. “Ex–servicemen have also detailed anomalies in fixing of disability pensions for JCOs and jawans which needs to the addressed”.

Jawans given less military service pay, former union minister

Speaking about the other issues highlighted before her, Harsimrat Badal said JCOs and jawans were also being given less military service pay on account of hardship and risks of military service vis-a-vis officers and that this anomaly should be removed. She said similarly allowance for hazardous operations should be uniform across all ranks.

Calling for an early resolution of the demands of ex-servicemen who have been protesting under the banner of the Federation of Veterans Association, Badal said “It is in the country’s interest that ex-servicemen end their ‘dharna’ at the earliest.”