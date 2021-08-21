Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Passes Away: Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Uma Bharti Express Grief

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS) in Lucknow on Saturday. The 89-year old died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, informed SGPIMS.

Admitted in ICU on July 4, shifted to life-saving support system on August 20

The veteran BJP leader was admitted to the SGPIMS's intensive care unit on July 4 following infection and reduced consciousness level. On Friday, the hospital authorities had informed that the 89-year-old's health situation was critical and that he was shifted to a life-saving support system.

Leaders of the saffron camp, including Union home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited the leader at the hospital this month. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday paid a visit to the ailing leader.

Rajasthan Chief, Gehlot expresses condolences

Deeply saddened by the loss, the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences to the family of the veteran politico while praying for the kin to withstand the difficult situation.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Governor of Rajasthan and former CM of UP, Sh. Kalyan Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength in this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 21, 2021

Former MP CM, and veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti rues loss

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti too expressed her grief over the death of his former party cadre. Taking to her Twitter handle, Bharti said that Singh's death was an irreparable loss and that Singh was a man of principles who had always chosen the path of faith and courage for his politics.

कल्याण सिंह जी का निधन भारत की राजनीति की अपूर्णीय क्षति है। वह पिछड़े वर्गों के हमारे देश के ऐसे क़द्दावर नेता थे जो सर्वजन समाज के भी नेता थे। उन्होंने अपनी राजनीति के लिए चापलूसी एवं साज़िश का नहीं बल्कि सिद्धांत और साहस का रास्ता चुना। नेता बनाए नहीं जाते, उनका उद्भव होता है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 21, 2021

Incumbent chief minister of UP during Babri Masjid demolition

Notably, Kalyan Singh was the incumbent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid demolition took place. He had resigned from the post, the day the mosque was demolished. He became chief minister for a second term in 1997, but was removed by his party in 1999, and left the BJP, forming his own party.

Singh re-entered the BJP in 2004 and was elected a Member of Parliament from Bulandshahar. He left the BJP for the second time in 2009, and successfully contested the 2009 Indian general election as an independent from Etah. He joined the BJP again in 2014 and was appointed Governor of Rajasthan. He served a five-year term and re-entered active politics in 2019. In September 2019 he was brought to trial for criminal conspiracy to demolish the Babri Masjid. He was acquitted by a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2020.

(Image Credits: PTI)