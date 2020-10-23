Ex-UP DGP Slams Param Bir Singh For Witch Hunt Against Republic, Calls It 'nonsensical'

Amid a series of inexplicable actions and in a shocking escalation in its attack on press freedom, the Mumbai Police has now sought details of every single transaction conducted by Republic Media Network and a list of each and every employee and journalist, as part of its continued witch-hunt. Additionally, police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s team has also effectively asked for utterly trivial details, like the cost of microphones and other newsroom equipment.

Reacting on the same, former UP DGP Vikram Singh has said that this is the most nonsensical investigation that he has seen in his lifetime. Reiterating that he has experience in investigation, former UP DGP said that Param Bir Singh has shamed himself and the uniform he is donning. He also pointed out that seeking such an atomic level of detail is not a part of any investigation.

#RepublicWitchhunt crosses all limits; shocking details betray desperation as case collapses; Fire in your views and watch #LIVE here-https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/pf4pSU6jgz — Republic (@republic) October 23, 2020

EX IPS officer slams Param Bir

Former UP DGP Vikram Singh said, "It is bizarre, ridiculous and if this is not witch-hunting then what is. The focus could have been PMC scams and other scams but he (Param Bir Singh) chose to go the other way round. I have interrogated anti-national elements but never have I put such electron microscopic details because it is not in the interest of the investigation. Such an atomic level of detail is not required. The only thing that they could have done is asked for your Income-tax returns and that is the end of it but going into these petty and minor details reminds me of getting his pound of flesh, nothing more or less. This is absolutely vindictive, perverse, and unbecoming of senior IPS officer. He has shamed himself and uniform. He does not de3sercve to be in office for a day and appears to be a proxy of the powers who are directing and using him. These questions are not asked, I have some experience of investigation, a statement is prepared and that's it. It is not for an IPS officer to ask for allowances and toiled papers. Biggest nonsensical investigation I have ever seen."

Mumbai Police seeks unrelated list of details from Republic TV

In a recent development, Mumbai Police has taken an unbelievable line of questioning as they sought details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture, gardening, makeup, suits and even hair-brush, toilet paper, tissue papers, A4 paper and other stationery. Effectively even payments made to housekeeping staff have all been sought by Mumbai Police. Shockingly, the Mumbai Police wanted to furnish all these details in just 12 hours. With the details having no connection to the fraud TRP case the vendetta of the Mumbai Police is evident.

Conspiracy against Republic

The witch-hunt followed an agonising ordeal that journalist Pradeep Bhandari was put through, the multiple round questioning of Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the summons to Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Republic Media Network's CEO, CFO and top distribution executives, for a total of more than 100 hours. Moreover, Param Bir Singh has brought in the Economics Offences Wing to probe Republic TV, which is also evident from the Section 91 notice.

Moreover, the efforts led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 'shutting' Republic Media Network down was exposed in two sting operations. A sting in the Mumbai Congress HQ revealed that a special team was constituted to target Republic Media Network, while a sting on sitting Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik confirmed a vile and vicious conspiracy against the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.