Ex-UP Min Raza Raises Concern Over India's Expanding Population; Lauds CM Yogi's Measures

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza on Tuesday lauded CM Yogi Adityanath's stance on the issue of the growing population in the country and stated that this should be a priority for the Centre on an international level. He also hit out at AIMIM supremo Asaddudin Owaisi for claiming that there is 'no population explosion' in India. It is pertinent to mention here that a recent report by the United Nations projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023.

Speaking to Republic TV, the former UP minister Mohsin Raza said, "I agree with CM Yogi Adityanath's statement on population rising that population is a challenge for the entire world. Owaisi is advanced but does not want his society's people to become advanced. Population control should be our priority on an international level. There is work being done on this. All are concerned about the rising population. Due to this, benefits can be limited to some people. Yogi govt is working on this. We asked for advice in the last tenure and everyone agreed that some policies should be made, If the population is in control, both the state and the country will move forward very fast."

CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'Population Stability Pankhwada' in Lucknow

On Monday, on the occasion of World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Population Stability Pankhwada' in Lucknow and complimented the steps adopted by his government to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate and said there is a need to do better in this direction.

While addressing the event, CM Yogi said, "Mass awareness programmes about population stabilisation are being organised in the country for the last five decades. A balanced population is an achievement for society on a certain scale, but the true achievement is health and wellness. Where there is a disease, disorder, or lack of adequate resources, population explosion becomes a challenge."

India To Eclipse China In Population: UN Report

The United Nation estimated Monday that the world's population will reach 8 billion on November 15. In a report released on World Population Day, the U.N. also said global population growth fell below 1 per cent in 2020 for the first time since 1950. The UN report also projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023. The world's two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29% of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26% of the total world population.

China and India accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022. According to the report, India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. India, which will surpass China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

(With PTI Inputs)