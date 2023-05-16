Ex-UP Minister Harishankar Tiwari Dies At 90 After Prolonged Illness

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Harishankar Tiwari died on Tuesday evening here after prolonged illness. He was 90.

His son Vinay Shankar Tiwari said his father had many health issues, including heart disease, and he was under medical treatment at their home in the Jatashankar area.

Harishankar Tiwari was born at Barhalganj town and he represented Chillupar seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly from 1985 to 2002 for six times.

He was a founding member of the Loktantrik Congress party and was a cabinet minister from 1997 to 2007 in Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav-led governments.

Harishankar Tiwari was considered a political heavy weight and had established himself as a leader of Brahmins in the state.

His elder son Bhishma Shankar Tiwari has been an MP from the Sant Kabir Nagar constituency, while younger son Vinay Shankar Tiwari represented the father's traditional seat Chillupar in the last UP assembly (2017-2022) from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

People in the Jatashankar area mourned the death of Tiwari, who once wielded enormous influence in the politics of Purvanchal.