Ex-vice President Venkaiah Naidu To Release Book On PM Modi's Speeches

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will release a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches on Friday.

The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)' will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function here organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The book focuses on 86 speeches of the prime minister on various subjects.

"It will be my honour to release the book, Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, comprising selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function graced by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur," Naidu said.

The book portrays the prime minister's vision of a 'New India', which is self-reliant, resilient and capable of converting challenges into opportunities, an official statement said on Thursday.

The book, being published in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division as well as its website.