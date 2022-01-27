Ex-VP Hamid Ansari Sparks Controversy At US Event; Alleges 'intolerance In India'

Speaking at a special Congressional briefing on Republic Day, ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari sparked a row by accusing the Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'. This function was co-hosted by 17 organizations including Amnesty International (USA), Genocide Watch, Hindus for Human Rights and Indian American Muslim Council which are perceived to take an anti-India stance on many occasions. While acknowledging the democratic tradition of India, Ansari contended that the current regime was attempting to paint an electoral majority as the mandate for a religious majority.

Moreover, he alleged that the BJP government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion. Actor Swara Bhasker, Archbishop Peter Machado, Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts, Congressmen Jim McGovern, Andy Levin and Jamie Raskin, ex-Mauritius president Ameenah Gurib-Fakim and Nadine Maenza who chairs the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom also attended this event. Multiple participants raised concerns about the human rights situation in India and the alleged threat to religious minorities.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari remarked, "We are the largest democracy in the world and are proud to be so. Ours is a vast land and diverse land- people of different backgrounds, speaking different languages and professing different beliefs. Almost 20% of our people belong to religious minorities. In recent years, we have experienced emergence of trends and principles that dispute the well-established principles of civic nationalism and interposes a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism. It seeks to present an electoral majority in the guise of a religious majority and monopolize political power."

He elaborated, "It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness and promote disquiet and insecurity. Some of its recent manifestations are chilling and reflect poorly on our claim to be governed by the rule of law. Why have segments of opinion in a plural society with a long tradition of the accommodation of diversity decided to question it in favour of a unilateral and distorted reading of its past? This question has to be answered. These trends need to be contested, contested legally and contested politically."

Hamid Ansari levels 'intolerance' charge

Days before the end of his 10-year tenure as the Vice President, Hamid Ansari had come under fire for claiming that there is "intolerance" in the country. Speaking exclusively to Rajya Sabha TV on August 9, 2017, "Yes, it (that the Muslim community is feeling apprehensive) is a correct assessment. From all, I hear from different quarters, the country. I heard the same thing in Bengaluru, I have heard from other parts of the country, I hear more about it in north India. There is a feeling of unease, a sense of insecurity is creeping in".

During Ansari's farewell function on August 10, 2017, PM Modi opined that the former will feel more liberated in exerting his identity after remitting the office of the Vice President. He was quoted as saying by PTI, "There may have been some struggle within you (all these years) but from now onwards, you won't have to face this dilemma. You will have a feeling of freedom and you will get an opportunity to work, think and talk according to your basic ideology"