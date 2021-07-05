Ex-wife To Step-mother: UP Man Shocked After RTI Reveals Own Father Married Son's Ex-wife

A man in Uttar Pradesh filed a Right to Information request (RTI) at the District Panchayati Raj Office in UP and found out that his ex-wife was now married to his father, making her his step-mother. He also found out that he has a step-brother, resulting from that hidden marriage. The father is 48 years old and is a sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh. The RTI had been filed by the man to find out where his father was residing.

Reportedly, the man and his ex-wife got married in 2016, when both of them were minors. Hence, there is no legal proof of marriage. Half a year into the marriage, the couple separated. While the man wanted to get back together, the woman insisted on them getting a divorce on the grounds that he was an alcoholic. After receiving information post the RTI request in Muzaffarnagar, the man filed a complaint against his father, with the Bisauli police in UP. Due to the man and his ex-wife being minors in 2016, their marriage is not legally recognized and no documents of their marriage have been received by the police. Circle Officer Vinay Chauhan said that the complaint is under investigation and the police are acting as per the law in Muzaffarnagar, UP.

The current equation between members of this hybrid family

The woman has refused to come back to her ex-‘husband’, now step-son and claims to be in a happy marriage with her second husband. As per police statements, the father and son had a meeting on Saturday for mediation during which both were aggressive towards each other. Reportedly, when asked about the case, the circle offer stated,

“We have not been given any documents of the first marriage when both were minor. A case cannot be registered, as of now. Both the parties will receive notice for further sessions,"

