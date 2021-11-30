Examining Phase 3 Study Of TB Vaccine Developed By Local Firm: Govt Tells Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed Parliament that a local company has developed a vaccine against tuberculosis (TB) and currently the results of its Phase 3 clinical trials are being studied.

Madaviya, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, also said that the work on a vaccine for dengue, a vector-borne disease, is underway.

"We are working on both TB and dengue vaccines. When experts say we can go ahead with vaccination, then we will definitely go (ahead with it)," he said.

The minister said that a local company has developed a vaccine for TB.

"First, second and third (phase) trials have already been conducted and their data is being examined. If data is positive, the TB vaccine will soon be made available in the country," Mandaviya said.

Responding to a query that COVID-19 testing was taking priority over TB testing, he said there was slowdown in testing during the lockdown period last year. However, surveillance and testing efforts have been stepped up now, the minister said.

He said TB testing is being done along with COVID-19 testing.

Highlighting that the government's aim is to make the country free from tuberculosis by 2025, Mandaviya said several measures are being taken to reach out to TB patients and support them with proper treatment.

Thanks to several steps taken to create awareness about tuberculosis and enhanced treatment facilities, Lakshadweep has become TB-free now. Similarly, two districts in Jammu and Kashmir are also free from the disease, he said.

Normally, 21-22 lakh TB cases are reported every year but so far this fiscal, 18 lakh cases have been reported and the testing is still on, he added.

The minister said that dengue cases had risen after last Monsoon but now the cases are witnessing a "downfall". The situation is under control now, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)