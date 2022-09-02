After commissioning India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, PM Modi dubbed it an important symbol for India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' goal. Addressing the ceremony in Kochi, he heaped praises on the capability of INS Vikrant and the country's unique feat. Recalling the 5 pledges put forth by him during his Independence Day speech, he contended that we can see a reflection of all these resolves in the journey of this aircraft carrier. On this occasion, the PM also unveiled the new Naval ensign which is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

PM Modi remarked, "Today, we are witnessing a picture of our freedom fighters' dream of a strong India. Vikrant is enormous and gigantic. Vikrant is distinct and special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is proof of India's hard work, ability, influence and commitment in the 21st century. If the goals are short, the journeys are long, the oceans and the challenges are endless – then India's answer is Vikrant. Vikrant is the incomparable Amrit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant. This is a unique opportunity of pride for every Indian. This increases the self-respect of every Indian."

"No matter how difficult the goal is, no matter how big the challenges are, when India decides, no goal is impossible to achieve. Today, India has joined a select league of nations that develops such a huge aircraft carrier through indigenous techniques. Today, INS Vikrant has instilled a new confidence in the country," he added.

Highlighting the features of INS Vikrant, he mentioned, "It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills. The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous. The steel was developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies. More than a warship, It is a floating airfield and city. The electricity produced in this can light up 5000 homes. Its flight deck is equivalent to two football grounds. The wires and cables used in Vikrant can reach from Kochi to Kashi."

'India has wiped off trace of slavery'

During his address, PM Modi also weighed in on the rich heritage of India's Naval prowess. Hailing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he opined, "Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj built such a navy on the strength of this sea power, which would give sleepless nights to the enemies. When the British came to India, they were in awe of the power of Indian ships and the trade through them. So he decided to break the back of India's maritime power. History is witness to how strict restrictions were imposed on Indian ships and merchants by enacting a law in the British Parliament at that time".

Dedicating the new Naval flag to the great warrior King, the PM stressed, "Today on the historic date of September 2, 2022, another history-changing act has happened. Today India has wiped off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. Indian Navy has got a new flag from today. The imprint of slavery was visible on the Indian Navy's flag. But from today, the Indian Navy's new flag inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will fly high in the sky and ocean."

He also spoke about the increasing role of women in defence. He said, "When Vikrant descends to protect our maritime zone, many women soldiers of the Navy will also be stationed there. With the immense power of the ocean, the immense female power, it is becoming the lofty identity of the new India. I have been told that there are 600 women officers in the Indian Navy. Now the Indian Navy has decided to open all its branches for women. The restrictions that were there are now being removed. Just as there are no boundaries for the capable waves, so there will be no boundaries or restrictions for the daughters of India."