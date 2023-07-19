Exams Of 5 Nursing Colleges Across UP Cancelled, 56 Answer Sheets Withheld For Probe

Uttar Pradesh’s five nursing and paramedical colleges are under scanner for alleged irregularities found during the annual examinations. As a result, the exams were cancelled, and an additional 56 answer sheets have been withheld for further investigation.

The allegations pertain to irregularities observed during the nursing and paramedical annual exams, where anomalies were identified during monitoring from the online control rooms. Several colleges, including the Meerut Institute of Paramedical Sciences and Hospital in Meerut, RK School of Nursing College in Prayagraj, Buddha Paramedical College in Gorakhpur, BDM Mahavidyalaya in Mathura, and Chandani Charitable Hospital and School of Nursing in Kanpur, were found to be using unauthorized means during the examinations.

Flying squads verify irregularities

The matter was brought to light when flying squads also verified these irregularities, confirming the usage of improper means. Consequently, the examinations held at these centers were cancelled.

Dr. Alok Kumar, the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty, while speaking to Republic Media Network stated that, “all colleges were instructed to seal and send the answer booklets to the faculty office in Lucknow via registered post within an hour of the examination’s conclusion. However, 14 colleges failed to comply with the deadline and did not send the answer booklets on time. In addition , 42 colleges choose to send the answer booklets through couriers instead of registered post. Due to these discrepancies, the evaluation of all these answer booklets has been halted.”

Cancellation aims to uphold integrity and credibility

In order to maintain the validity and legitimacy of the test procedure, the decision to cancel the examinations was made.Irregularities in examinations undermine the fairness and merit-based selection of candidates, leading to an atmosphere of mistrust and dissatisfaction among students.

Mixed reactions from students

Students affected by the cancellation of exams expressed mixed emotions. While some appreciated the authorities' prompt action to address the issue, others were disappointed as their genuine efforts and preparations would now go in vain. Many students expressed concerns about the delayed results, which could potentially affect their academic timelines and future plans.

Some students also raised questions about the examination centers' accountability and demanded stringent measures to prevent such irregularities in the future. They emphasized the importance of conducting fair examinations to maintain the credibility of the education system and ensure equal opportunities for all aspiring medical professionals.

The students eagerly await updates on the investigation and the subsequent course of action taken by the authorities to restore transparency and fairness in the examination process.