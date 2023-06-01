Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Allows Liquorgate Accused Sharath Reddy To Turn Approver

Trouble has mounted for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as one of the Liquorgate accused, Hyderabad-based businessman Sharath Chandra Reddy has turned approver in the case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, accepted Reddy's plea during the hearing and allowed him to turn approver in the Enforcement Directorate case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam. The Court also granted pardon to Reddy in the case. Sharath Chandra Reddy was arrested in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and in a money laundering case in December 2022. According to ED, Reddy is the head of a Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma company and is engaged in the liquor business.

As per the ED Sources, Sarath Reddy had actively planned and conspired with various business owners and politicians and indulged in unfair market practices to gain an undue advantage in the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22. Sarath Reddy led a nexus controlling a huge market share by way of cartelization in clear contravention of the objectives of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Also, the Court extended the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 19. On March 9, ED arrested Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. Earlier, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The ED has arrested a total of 12 people in this case till now, including Sisodia. It undertook 191 searches in this case till May 4, when the latest chargesheet was filed.

The new liquor policy of Delhi, which was floated in 2020 and implemented in November 2021, brought several changes to the selling mechanism of alcohol in Delhi. It marked the exit of the government from the liquor-selling process and invited private retailers to indulge in the process.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. The probe agencies noted down several discrepancies in the new liquor policy and found irregularities in its implementation.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.