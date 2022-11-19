Excise Scam: ED Custody Of Vijay Nair, Boinpally Abhishek Extended; Remand Copy Accessed

In the Delhi liquor policy scam, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Boinpally Abhishek for another five days.

On November 14, both the accused were granted bail in a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquorgate scam. ED later arrested them and took them into custody.

Vijay Nair's remand copy accessed

According to the remand copy, the persons involved in the scam used to communicate over Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) including Signal app.

"This is corroborated by the WhatsApp chat found in the phone of another arrested wherein one person who was in close contact with Vijay Nair has shared Vijay Nair's number with a liquor manufacturer employee and mentioned -- 'Please contact with him on Signal,'" the remand copy said.

The investigation is in relation to alleged irregularities pertaining to the Delhi government's Excise Policy. An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged after LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

Among the accused in the case are Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, then-Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krisha, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari, and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.