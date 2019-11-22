Exclusive: Ahmedabad Police Lead Investigator In Nithyananda Case Speaks To Republic TV

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rajendra Asari- the Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police and the lead investigator of the Nithyananda case stated that they had registered the FIR against three individuals including self-styled godman Nithyananda under sections 365 344, 323, 506, 504 and various sections of the Child Labour Act. Maintaining that two people had been arrested, he observed that Janardhana Sharma’s elder daughter had refused to go with them. Asari also revealed that two more minors wanted to leave Nithyananda’s ashram.

Asari said, “FIR has been registered under sections 365 344, 323, 506, 504 and various sections of the Child Labour Act. The name of the complainant is Janardhana Sharma. Two ashram managers have been named and the third person is Nithyananda. Sharma said that I was not allowed to meet my daughter. Police went and helped them. The minors were handed over to us. They wanted to take the elder daughter along, but she refused to go with them. She said that I want to live in the ashram. Thereafter, FIR was registered that the daughters were taken to a separate room and were being tortured. After that, we have arrested two.”

'Two other children wanted to go'

The Ahmedabad Rural SP said that they took the decision to arrest the two individuals after Sharma’s minor children gave a statement. The latter claimed that they were detained and beaten up after being forced to do menial jobs. Asari mentioned that the police had recorded more than 20-25 statements and would write to the concerned ministry regarding Nithyananda’s whereabouts.

He remarked, “The children gave a statement that they were detained separately in a society next to an Ashram. They were beaten up. That’s why they were arrested. They would make the children do menial jobs.” He added, “We took the statement of other children. Two other children have come forward and said that they do not want to stay in the Ashram. We have recorded more than 20-25 statements.”

Gujarat HC sets deadline

Janardana Sharma and his wife approached the Gujarat High Court on Monday stating that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them to their home. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks. Subsequently, the Gujarat HC set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims before the court.

