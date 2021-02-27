EXCLUSIVE: AIIMS Director Stresses On 'COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour' & Vaccination

As the fear of the second COVID-19 wave escalates after five states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala recorded a spurt in coronavirus cases, Republic TV has spoken exclusively to All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria.

Where does India stand today in the Coronavirus situation?

Dr. Guleria said, "India, as compared to many parts of the world, especially the western world, is in a very good situation. We have the lowest case fatality rate. Our number of cases is down and the recovery rate is high. However, there is a bit of concern as in certain states there has been a slight increase in the number of cases over the last few days, and we need to be cautious about this because we don't want to have another surge in the number of cases. Now, vaccines being rolled out in a huge manner in the next few days, I think it is very important that we be aggressive so that we contain this surge right now and nip it at the bud so that we can prevent the situation from getting worse. We need to make sure that our situation stays as good as it is right now.''

A message for all those who have started taking off their masks

"The most important message that would like to give out is that COVID is not over as the virus is still lurking around, and if we lower our guard and do not behave appropriately by not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing, not washing hands, we will again give the virus an opportunity to come back and spread in our community in a big manner. Remember the Sero surveillance showed that the number of people who have anti-bodies in our country is only around 20 percent, so there is a large number of people in our country who can still get the infection. Unless we are careful, we may land up in a bad situation again. Also, with the vaccine being there, it will be really bad if now we have people coming to hospitals and dying when in the next few weeks we will be able to totally chain this by getting more and more people vaccinated and protected. At this point in time, I would just like to really plea to everyone, that, please reserve COVID appropriate behavior."

Is COVID-19 is as dangerous as it was earlier?

"Yes,it is still as dangerous as it was earlier, and if you look at some of the data that is emerging from some of the variants, they are not only more infectious, some of them are also causing higher mortality and more deaths are being reported."

Is it true that one day everyone will get infected by COVID-19?

"I don't think that is true, by vaccinating a sufficient number of people, we will be able to provide protection. Suppose a large number of people are vaccinated and they be able to prevent the spread of the infection, it will gradually die down."

How can people start getting vaccinated?

"All citizens over the age of 60 will be a part of the vaccination phase and people over the age of 45 with comorbidities will also be part of the vaccination phase. But to help this out, two things are being done, firstly the Co-Win app has been made more sturdy, and secondly, for those who are not tech-savvy, there is a walk-in system in the vaccination site, and one can also get themselves registered and get the vaccine or can also get an appointment and get the vaccine later."

