Exclusive | Army Day Celebrated Across Country, Special Report From J&K

India celebrated Army Day on Sunday, January 15. For the first time in its 75-year history, the Army Day parade was held outside Delhi, in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Celebrations took place across the country, including in Jammu & Kashmir. During the celebrations in J&K, a host of powerful weapons of the Indian Army were put on display.

PK machine gun

A long range PK machine gun made in Bulgaria and weighing 9 kilograms was put on display. The gun can fire nearly 700 rounds in a minute.

TAR rifle

TAR rifle, built in Israel, is a lethal weapon. In one minute. The gun can fire 1,000 rounds in a minute and the bullets can travel as far as one kilometre.

GTAR rifle

GTAR rifle is an effective rifle with a range of 300 metres and weighing 5 kilograms. These weapons are used by the special forces of the Indian Army, also called the 'parachute regiment'.

M4 Carbine

Another useful weapon M4 Carbine used by the regiment with a target hitting capacity of around 500 metres was also put on display.

Uzi

Small weapons actively used by the Indian forces such Uzi which can easily be locked, unlocked and folded is generally used for closed quarter battle.

Prime Minister Modi praises Indian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army and said, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. "They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said, "Our forces have successfully faced all the challenges, including those at the western and northern borders. They have upheld the country’s rich tradition with unmatched bravery, commitment and sacrifice.”

“Over the years, there has been a significant change in every field - from society, politics to economy. Security challenges have also witnessed that change. Not only are they evolving with time, the pace of that change is also increasing rapidly. Drones, underwater drones and weapons powered by artificial intelligence are being used today. This era has become technology intensive. Latest technological advancements have increased these challenges,” Singh said on the occasion of Army Day.