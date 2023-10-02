Exclusive: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Reflects On Chinese Aggression, 2024 Election & More

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, on October 1, said that his state has undergone a transformation since the BJP came to power in 2019 and believes that he will retain his seat in the 2024 elections.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Khandu also reflected on China and its provocations regarding Arunachal which it calls South Tibet. The CM said that the development in the northeastern state is a befitting reply to the Chinese aggression.

"Arunachal has been waiting for so many years for development. For the last nine years, we have seen transformational changes in our state. If you talk about the bordering areas, in terms of infrastructure we have good roads coming up, we have tunnels coming up. We have Nechiphu Tunnel also complete," he said. The 500-meter-long Nechiphu Tunnel was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 13 and will provide an all-weather connectivity in the region.

"In terms of air connectivity also, as everyone is aware, the first greenfield airport that we build last year only. Likewise in all spheres of infrastructure development is taking place. So people are also quite happy," Khandu further stated.

Arunachal CM On China

When asked about the Chinese aggression and its renaming of 11 locations in April this year, Khandu said, "From the Chinese angle, the comments for Arunachal is not a new thing. Our government of India is giving a befitting reply."

"This is an international matter and I think Ministry of External Affairs will be a better agency to reply to this question," he added. The External Affairs Ministry released a statement after China's stunt and said that the "invented names will not alter this reality" adding that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India.

On upcoming assembly elections

About the upcoming assembly election in 2024, Khandu said that he is confident about retaining his position. "The public is very happy with the BJP's performance. In the 2024 election, there is no doubt BJP will come into power with thumping majority," he said.

The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 by winning 48 out of 60 seats in the state assembly. It succeeded the Congress party which won 42 seats in 2014 as opposed to its victory in 11 constituencies.