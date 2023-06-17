Exclusive: Baby Ariha's Parents Pin Last Hope On Centre After New Setback From Germany

"I feel broken every day since they have taken my child away. Whenever I close my eyes, my last meeting with her is replayed in my mind," said Dhara Shah, the biological mother of 28-month old baby Ariha whose custody has turned into a battle between her parents and the German Childcare services. The latest order by a local German court, which transferred the custody of the Indian child Ariha to Jugendamt, the German youth services, has turned out to be a major setback for her parents.

Republic Media Network accessed exclusive details of the German court order dated June 13th which rejected the claims made by the parents for their child's custody and ordered the parents to bear the cost of procedural judicial hearings and her foster care. The cost is roughly estimated at 6000 Euros. The court order also ruled that the parents are no longer authorised to decide the whereabouts of their child, highlighting two injuries suffered by the child in 2021.

'Details of my child's well-being are not shared with us'

Ariha Shah was just seven months old when the German authorities took her custody from her parents in 2021 citing genital injury to the child due to alleged sexual harassment. She was taken into the custody of German care services on September 23, 2021. Amid regular hectic parleys between the German court and the foster care, her parents are collecting evidence including many reports to substantiate their claims which defy the court's observation.

In an exclusive conversation, Ariha's father told Republic that in both trials during the legal proceedings, they were not given the opportunity to even present their claims in court. "Repeated medical examinations have been done on my baby. We have not received any pictures of the claims made by the German authorities stating injury to the genitals. We have been cooperating with the German child services all throughout even though they violated the order of their own court," said Bhavesh Shah narrating the ordeal of fighting the case to bring back his daughter.

'German authorities are trying to alienate my baby from her Indian identity'

With folded hands and tears in her eyes, the tired mother of baby Ariha said that the Indian government is their only hope. "The German authorities want to alienate my child from her culture and identity; it's an exercise being done to dilute her nationality. I request the Indian government to take stringent steps to repatriate my baby, as her passport is going to expire this month, but the German childcare services won't give us our baby back," Ariha's mother told Republic TV.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), when contacted for a comment over the latest court order, denied responding on the matter saying it's a sensitive issue and the government will make a statement at the right time.

The issue has drawn attention from the Ministry of External Affairs, which has been involved in it since 2022 to bring back baby Ariha. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The child is an Indian national and she was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office of the (Jugendamt) on 23rd September 2021, when she was seven months old. She has now been in foster care for more than 20 months. Our efforts have been guided by the best interests of the child, which we believe can be fully realised only when she is in her home country, where her socio-cultural rights can be safeguarded. Accordingly, we have been requesting Germany to return the child to India."

"Our Embassy has been repeatedly requesting German authorities to ensure that Ariha's connection with our cultural, religious and linguistic background is not compromised and has sought consular access to the child, as well as cultural immersion at the Indian Cultural Centre in Berlin. Ariha's continued placement in German foster care and infringement of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to the Government of India and to the parents. We urge German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest, which is also her inalienable right as an Indian national," he further said. Meanwhile, Ariha's parents said they plan to appeal in a higher court in Germany and continue to fight to get their daughter back.