EXCLUSIVE: BJP MPs To Be Poll Agents On Day Of Voting For Delhi Polls

A day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, sources have exclusively told Republic TV that BJP MPs will sit at different polling stations and become poll agents on the voting day of February 8. BJP MPs are in Delhi to attend the Parliament's budget session. The directive by the party high command will cover MPs across India and not just those of Delhi.

This development carries significance considering that the national capital has been on the boil since protests broke out in December last year over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. It has sustained through February. BJP has been at the receiving end of criticism for using provocative statements during the course of elections against such agitators.

Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only three seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

