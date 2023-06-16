Chamba Murder: Victim's Family Demands Capital Punishment For Accused

After trekking for two kilometres in 45 minutes, the Republic Media Network team on Friday reached the residence of Manohar Lal, whose body was found in a drain chopped in eight pieces, in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The family of the victim was in deep pain with the mother continuously chanting the name of her only son and demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The dismembered body of Manohar was found in a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni on June 8, two days after he went missing. Police have arrested three persons, including a couple, in connection with the murder. The main accused has been identified as Musafir Hussain, a married man. According to the police, Manohar and Hussain's niece, who is a minor, were in a relationship. The other two accused in the case have been identified as Farida, Hussain's wife, and one Shabir.

Report from ground zero: Republic speaks to the victim's family

Mother of the victim, Joji Devi was unable to speak but encapsulated her emotions. She repeatedly demanded "fansi" (hanging), the capital punishment for the accused. Though she was expressing herself in the local language, her emotions, tearful eyes and shivering voice was evidence of her pain. Manohar's father Raju also spoke to Republic TV and demanded death penalty for the accused.

The father stated that when his son did not return home after work on June 6, he started looking for him. After two days of search, Raju lodged a police complaint. Manohar's body was recovered by the police on June 9.

The victim's mother in an inconsolable state said that Manohar was the only support to the family, and that now they didn’t feel like they have any relatives or anyone in the family to support them.

The Republic team trekked for around 2 kilometres to bring out the voices of the victim's family. Meanwhile, the district authorities have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Chamba's Salooni area for two months to avoid an escalation of tension in the area.