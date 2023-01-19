EXCLUSIVE: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal & Kiran Bedi Raise Concerns On Women Safety In Delhi

After meeting with a horrific incident on the streets of Delhi, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal while speaking to Republic Media Network detailed the sexual harassment incident that she faced on the night of January 18. Thanking god for saving her life, Maliwal raised concerns over women safety in the national capital.

Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal while detailing the incident said, “Yesterday night, I was doing an inspection as I wanted to see what it is that a woman faces on the roads of Delhi during nights. I wanted to have a first-hand experience.”

“I was standing at the AIIMS bus stop. There were many cars coming next to me, some made lewd gestures while some wanted me to sit in the car. Then, this car came up, which was a white Baleno.”

“The driver asks me if he can drop me and when I said I don’t want his help, he kept pestering me and then again came back in 10 minutes. When I tried to catch this man, my hand got stuck in the car. Despite knowing that my hand got stuck in the car, he pressed the accelerator dragging me to several metres,” she informed Republic TV.

“When I started to scream and my team followed me, the man realised that I am not alone. It was then that he decided to free me. He lowered his car windows and escaped. The first thought that came to my mind was that thank god I got saved, otherwise I could have been another Anjali,” the DCW chief added.

“Yesterday it was Anjali, today it was me and I really don’t know that who will be the next girl that will be dragged on the roads of Delhi,” Maliwal added.

‘We need to strategise to improve women safety’: Kiran Bedi

Responding to the question of women’s safety in the national capital, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi told Republic TV, “We have to make the city of Delhi safe for women. But, we need to strategise for it. Thank god that she is safe and did not suffer Anjali’s fate. Swati has alone proved it again that women on the roads at night are not safe.”

“We need to strategise with the decoy system. We need to improve security and police must act strictly. There can be mobile patrolling and barricades at multiple locations to check the drunk and driving case. There should be a lot of messaging in order to make people aware,” she added.

