EXCLUSIVE: Delhi Police Report On Hit And Run Case Accessed; '5-6 PCR Calls Were Made'

Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of the Delhi police report on hit and run case that will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to sources, five to six calls were made to Police Control Room (PCR).

Anjali Singh was killed after her scooter collided with a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres in the early hours of the New Year. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The report mentioned that the first PCR call was received at 2.18 am in which a person informed about the accident. The second PCR call was received at 2.20 am about the same accident.

After this, two PCR calls were made by Deepak at about 3:24 am. He notified the police about the dead body beneath the car.

Nine PCR vans deployed but the accused were not caught: Sources

According to sources, police talked to Deepak for more than 20 times, and a total of nine PCR vans were deployed to nab the accused. The local police were also searching for the accused. However, the men in Maruti Suziki Baleno were not caught.

"There were a total of five PCR vans on that route, but in view of the serious call, a total of 9 PCR vans were deployed. But no PCR could find the car as it is being claimed that there was fog in the night and the car left before the PCR reached," the Delhi Police report mentioned, according to sources.

Furthermore, the report mentions that accused knew that they had hit a girl riding a scooter. The accused also crushed the girl by moving the vehicle back and forth.

"The accused had seen the hand of the girl after dragging her for two and a half kilometres. The accused felt that something was stuck in the car. When they looked outside, they saw the girl's hand. But seeing a PCR standing in the way, they again started dragging the girl. To drop the girl, the vehicle took a U-turn more than four times," sources said citing the report.

During the whole course, the car with the woman's body underneath passed through four police station areas- Sultanpuri, Aman Vihar, Prem Nagar and Kanjhawala.