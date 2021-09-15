Exclusive Details Of Pakistan Terror Plot Accessed; Links With ISI Module Exposed

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a major terror plot, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive details of the Pakistan terror plot. According to details, one of the arrested terrorists, Jaan Mohammad Sheikh alias 'Sameer' has direct links with Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. Sameer was given the task of arranging IEDs, grenades and weapons for the entire terror module that was busted.

The police had stated that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Details further revealed that Sameer was given the task of carrying out the transportation in India. It has also emerged that Sameer was arrested from Kota while he was on his way to Uttar Pradesh to collect the explosives. The plan was to bring the explosives back to Delhi, the details added.

Further details of terror plot

As for the two other Pakistan-trained terrorists, namely Osama and Zeeshan, the details have revealed that they had reached Muscat and their handlers had taken away their passports. The duo had reached Gwadar port through the sea route and the entry point was Jioni town near Gwadar port. Further, it is also being said that they were later taken to a farmhouse in Thatta. Both terrorists met three Pakistani nationals at the farmhouse.

According to the information obtained by Republic Media Network, the two Pakistani nationals identified themselves as Jabbar and Hamza. The third Pakistani national identified himself as Asif, but he hardly interacted with anyone. The details further revealed that Osama and Zeeshan were trained by the Pakistanis for 15 days where they were taught how to handle and assemble IEDs.

In addition, a specific focus was on how to carry out a blast in a crowded congregation. Moreover, they were also given basic training on handling small firearms and AK-47 rifles as they were not adept with handling weapons. Once the training was over, both terrorists received their passports back and were sent back to Muscat. In addition, the Delhi Police Special Cell informed that both terrorists met 15 to 16 Bangla speaking individuals in Pakistan.

Uttar Pradesh Inspector General of Police on terror module

Speaking to Republic TV, UP IGP GK Goswamy said that the busted terrorists are part of the ISI-driven module from Pakistan. Goswamy added that the police have recovered a high-quality IED device from the arrested terrorists. The device will be examined by the forensics department, said Goswamy. In addition, he remarked that the module has multi-dimensional aspects in various cities of Uttar Pradesh and even Delhi. He concluded and stated that the investigation will be carried out by the Delhi Police.

Major terror plot busted; Six arrested

n a massive operation, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, they said. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Interrogation has revealed that the Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module, they said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested, following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.