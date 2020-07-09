Exclusive: Disengagement Completed At Three Locations; Pangong Tso To Be Followed Up

The disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh was completed at three locations on Thursday. Republic TV has learnt that the disengagement has been completed in Patrol Point 14, 15 and 17. Top sources have also confirmed that the same will be followed up at Pangong Tso. A pullback is essentially to create a buffer so that friction is avoided. Sources also added that buffer zone and moratorium on patrolling are essentially temporary measures till de-escalation takes place.

Progress in disengagement at Finger areas

The first phase of disengagement in Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra have completed where the troops on both sides have moved back by around 2 km. The disengagement at the Finger areas still remains the sticky point. Sources within the security apparatus say that they are confident that the matter would be resolved in the Finger areas as the Chinese too have shown a commitment on the ground.

There has been “thinning of troops” at Finger 4 from both sides. The number of structures and vehicles has been reduced from the Finger 4 area. At this juncture, it is unlikely that India would accept any retreat from the Finger 4 area. Top-level sources say the Chinese have removed few structures from Finger 4 area and have moved closer to Finger 5.

India remains cautious

Sources say local level talks will continue to ensure that the process is completed in a smooth manner. In fact, there is a possibility that military-level talks could take place in the next few days to carry forward this process. India remains cautious as the process appears to be long drawn as every step of disengagement would also involve a round of verification. The verification would be done by the security apparatus using multiple methods including studying satellite imagery of the area apart from air reconnaissance.

“To say that there has been intelligence failure, it would be wrong. Input gathering is done in a different manner in this area. Human intelligence on the ground is not really possible in the areas where the faceoff has taken place. Intelligence gathering is done in a different manner. Troop build-up from our side was done in a timely manner and that did send across a strong message,” said a source.

