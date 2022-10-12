Exclusive: ED Recovers Rs 4 Crore Cash In Connection With Chhattisgarh Coal Smuggling Case

In exclusive information accessed by Republic Media Network, the Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at various locations in connection with the Chhattisgarh coal smuggling case. The ED has so far recovered Rs 4 crore cash in the ongoing searches in the Chhattisgarh coal smuggling case. The agencies were conducting searches at 40 locations in Chhattisgarh.

An illegal commission was being collected for every movement of coal in Chhattisgarh. An amount of Rs 25 per tonne was charged for every movement of coal in the State of Chhattisgarh. According to the information accessed by Republic, the illegal commission was being collected by a cartel led by Suryakant Tiwari and other government functionaries. The cartel led by Suryakant Tiwari and government functionaries in the past year on average has gathered Rs 500 crores. The pictures of the recovery made by the Enforcement Directorate during the raids show heaps of bundles of currency notes. Here are the pictures of the recovery made by the agencies on Tuesday, 11 October.

ED conducts raids in money laundering case

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with a money laundering case in Chhattisgarh, according to ANI. According to sources, the raids were conducted in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Raigadh, Durg and Mahasamund districts The sources revealed that. Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on houses of businessmen and officials in major cities of the state including Raipur. According to sources, Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the houses of bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh. Sources informed that ED conducted raids at the residences of Soumya Chaurasia in Durg, Chartered Accountant Vijay Malu in Devendra Nagar, Raigad Collector Ranu Sahu's residence and. Mining head IAS JP Maurya was also under the ED scanner. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate and IT team in Chhattisgarh conducted raids at more than two dozen places.in Chhattisgarh. Notably, ED has been carrying out raids at multiple locations in the country in connection with political funding.

Inputs from ANI

Main Image & Inside Images Credit: Republic