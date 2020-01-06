EXCLUSIVE: First Assessment Report In JNU Violence; Police Called 1.5 Hours After Clashes

Delhi Police received a lot of flak for not taking immediate action and allowing the situation to go out of hand in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Students of the varsity maintain that despite multiple distress calls being made, Delhi Police did not swing into action. Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) led team has been tasked to investigate the matter. Two ACPs, 4 inspectors and 8 sub-inspectors are part of this team and will directly report to the JCP. A preliminary assessment has been done by the Delhi Police. Sources say the primary task of this team is to find out who the masked intruders are and whether there is an insider role in the unprecedented violence witnessed within the university campus on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the first round of clashes took place post noon on Sunday between students (Left and ABVP. Violence escalated and went out of control after 5 pm when "outsiders" entered the campus and attacked students and faculty members inside the campus. This attack saw "outsiders" who had covered their faces with scarves and mufflers. The intruders entered the hostel and attacked students, faculty members, and damaged campus properties and cars. Among those damaged includes cars, hostel window panes, furniture. University authorities have been asked to take stock of the situation and submit a report to the police regarding this.

Preliminary statements of students that have been recorded so far reveal that students have alleged that "outsiders" who had masked themselves were moving on the campus and intimidating students and threatening them. Efforts are being made to identify them. This will be done after recording statements of those injured, private guards, faculty members and others.

Students have also complained about “outsiders” entering the university through one of the back gates, which is being probed as well. The police are scanning whatever limited footage is available to identify the miscreants. Police have confirmed that JNU administration in written permission requested the intervention of the police to restore peace and law and order inside the campus. But this happened much after the full-blown violence took place. A first call asking for Delhi Police intervention took place post 6:30 pm whereas clashes started at 5 pm. The police entered the campus and conducted flag marches in an attempt to restore calm and prevent a repeat of violent protests.

