EXCLUSIVE: Harbhajan Singh Reveals Future Plans; Clears Air On Picture With Navjot Sidhu

Ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who retired from all formats of cricket on Friday, said that he hasn't decided anything much about his future and will spend quality time with family and then "decide what to do going forward". The cricketer, however, asserted that he wants to do something for the nation.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Singh, when asked about his plans to join politics, said, "I will try to do something for the people that have given me love throughout my career. I will try to do something in a bigger and better way for society. I haven't decided what to do. If the time will come I will come out and say my plan."

When asked if political parties have approached him, the ex-Indian cricketer said, "Different parties have approached me even four years back but I was playing actively and didn't have much time to get into the politics. I'm going to look it into now since I'm not going to play active cricket but politics is also a very very demanding career and job and you have to be involved with your party and people. I have to be very careful... I will only do it if I'm 100% committed. If not, then I'll not do it."

Harbhajan Singh clears air on picture with Sidhu

On his picture with Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh said that he is not looking to join any party at the moment. "Whenever I'll decide to do anything whether to do with politics or anything else, I will announce it rather than anyone else. At the moment, I have no plans to join politics. Maybe after a few years or months, if I feel to get into then I'll decide."

"Anyone is judging from one picture (with Sidhu) is wrong. Navjot Singh Sidhu is an old friend. Someone I look up to for many years. I have many friends in BJP, AAP and Akali Dal. At the movement I have no intention to join any sort of party but, yes, in future if I have to go I will go fully hearted."

Last week, Sidhu had shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh. Calling "Bhajji" a shining star, the Amritsar East MLA said that the picture is loaded with "possibilities", raising speculation that the cricketer-turned-politician is trying to convince Harbhajan to join politics.

Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from cricket. The 41-year-old who made his debut against New Zealand in 1998 took 417 wickets in 103 Test matches and 269 wickets in 236 ODIs in his illustrious career. He last played for India in March 2016.

Image: Republic World