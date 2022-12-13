EXCLUSIVE: Here's How India's Strategy Stunned China During Tawang Face-off

India left China stunned during the LAC face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, sources have revealed. Republic Media Network has accessed the exclusive details of the clash. According to sources, Indian troops' deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left the PLA stunned and forced them to retreat.

According to sources, the clash broke out between 2:45 to 3:15 am on December 9 and the Indian side managed to deploy reinforcement swiftly by 3:30 am. The Chinese troops tried to take advantage of the dense forest, heavy snowfall, and darkness of night during the change of Indian units deployed within the area. They were carrying taser guns along with wooden clubs, spikes, and monkey fists, sources reveal.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops didn't have any taser guns but were carrying other types of equipment that were more than the reinforcements of the PLA, and hence, they managed to push them back out of the Indian territory. Notably, a similar attempt was made by China in the same area in 2016 when more than 200+ PLA soldiers tried to advance but were pushed back by the Indian Army without any physical clashes.

'Our Army Gave Befitting Reply to China's attempt to change Staus Quo': Rajnath Singh

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Chinese troops made an attempt to change the status quo by entering the Indian territory but the Indian Army gave a betting reply. Singh added that the Indian troops forced the PLA troops to retreat to their own location without any causalities or injury.

Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to inform the house that on December 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. There was hand to hand brawl as well during the face-off. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post."

"In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I would like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location," he added.

He further said, "After this incident, the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart on December 11 under the established system and discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and asked to maintain peace at the border. This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guarding our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it."

In conclusion, Singh added, "I am confident that this house will unanimously support the valor and courage of our forces. And I am quite sure that this Parliament will without any doubt appreciate the capability, bravery, valour, and commitment of the Indian Army."