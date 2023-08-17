Exclusive: Himachal Pradesh Grappling With Extensive Losses After Floods, Says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered an exclusive insight into the ongoing floods and landslides situation in the state during a conversation with Republic on Thursday. The CM underscored that the death toll has surged to 65 over the past four days.

"Sixty-five people have lost their lives in the last four days, primarily due to landslides. The state is grappling with extensive losses, including significant damage to crops," CM Sukhu revealed. "Unusually heavy rainfall for April has saturated the mountain soil. Consequently, when substantial rainfall transpires, landslides occur... We have established relief camps and I've personally visited numerous such camps. We're striving to offer all available facilities to the affected," he added.

Inquiries regarding the state government's preparedness elicited CM Sukhu's response: "Preparations were indeed in place. However, cloudbursts are unpredictable, even for meteorological experts. The most substantial damage is often caused by these unforeseen cloudburst events."

Addressing the series of landslides in Shimla, CM Sukhu attributed the destruction to inadequate drainage systems and subpar construction engineering practices in the state's capital. "We often neglect considerations like the hardness of strata, the load-bearing capacity of floors, and the weight-bearing limits of pillars. Additionally, improper drainage strategies have exacerbated the situation. Redirecting water to mountains may seem like a solution, but it saturates the mountain soil. Consequently, when heavy rainfall ensues, landslides become imminent, causing extensive damage. Our immediate focus is on rescue operations, and afterwards, we will identify those accountable for negligence."

Responding to former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur's assertion that the state government was ill-prepared, CM Sukhu emphasised the unpredictability of cloudbursts, while highlighting the government's swift restoration efforts. "This is no time for political manoeuvring," he asserted.

CM Sukhu emphasized the collaborative effort with the central government, revealing that a team has been dispatched and that he personally communicated with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He stated that Himachal has suffered approximately Rs 10,000 crore worth of damage due to the recent disasters. He expressed optimism regarding the receipt of the first instalment of relief funds from the central government soon.

The torrential downpours from August 13 to August 15 have led to multiple fatalities and extensive property damage stemming from flooding, heavy rains, and landslides across various regions of the state.