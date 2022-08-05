EXCLUSIVE: In Casino Scam, Political Links & WhatsApp Chats Under Agencies' Lens

Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar is under Enforcement Directorate's radar in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). On July 30, ED raided Praveen's farmhouse in Telangana's Kadtal Ranga Reddy district along with several other places. He was also questioned in the case by ED.

In a major development in the case, sources indicate that a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) cabinet minister's family members are allegedly under ED scanner in the case. The cabinet minister's family had participated in an international gambling event, sources told Republic TV, adding that more political leaders including from other parties could be involved in the case.

ED had noticed that Praveen along with others was allegedly organising a casino for VIPs in foreign countries including Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia. The money was brought back to India through alleged hawala routes. The wins and losses were also settled through Hawala.

'Organised 3 gambling events in Japan, Nepal & Thailand'

During the raids, ED had recovered incriminating Whatsapp conversations and the groups that Chikoti Praveen was part of. The federal agency is carrying out a forensic analysis of the chats.

Sources claimed that he had arranged three gambling events in Japan (January 2022), Nepal (April 2022) and Thailand (June 2022) for which he took Rs three lakh per person. The junket was allegedly attended by 180 people, including a TRS minister's close family member.

Film celebrities under scanner

Film celebrities and one Telugu star had also attended the gambling event, sources said. The Enforcement Directorate also hasn't ruled out a connection to Bollywood.

When confronted by Republic, Chikoti Praveen said, "I can't reveal anything (on ED questioning). The truth will come out. It's all under inquiry. I can't tell anything." He also refused to comment on political links.

Earlier, Praveen was found to be in illegal possession of several animals, including snakes and lizards. According to forest officials, it is illegal to have wildlife animals as pets.

"Keeping wildlife animals as pets in farmhouse is a violation and we have noticed that wildlife animals and snakes have been kept as pets in Chikoti Praveen Kumar's farmhouse in Kadtak of RR district. Non-bailable cases will be registered against organisers of the farmhouse," Hema, Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officer said.