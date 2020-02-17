EXCLUSIVE: India Is In The Right Direction, Says Mexican Ambassador

Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas has said that the government of India is in the right direction with regards to its initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir. The Mexican envoy who was a part of the 25 member delegation that visited the region expressed satisfaction about the “intentions” of the Indian government but also hoped that things can be done at a better speed.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, High Commissioner Salas answered the critics who called the recent visit by a foreign delegation to Kashmir as a photo opportunity. The Ambassador said that “there was no attempted manipulation or attempts to hide information by the government" hence the accusation does not hold water.

Third high profile visit

This is the third high profile visit by a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir where the envoys were provided an opportunity to interact with the local people. Ambassador Salas said that he met a number of people and they hope that the government works towards their betterment. "People feel that there has been an economic impact after the abrogation of article 370 but they also believe that issues like jobs, security, infrastructure need to be worked on", said Salas.

When quizzed about the intentions behind the government's decision regarding Kashmir, the Ambassador said that he had no reason to doubt them. "The government is working with good intentions" and “their initiatives are in the right direction", he said. He added that “ many ideas on the part government in terms of developing infrastructure, tourism are in the right direction".

'It is not an easy thing to do'

The critics of the government have accused the current dispensation of turning a blind eye to concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Mexican Ambassador said that during his visit to the region, he got a clear sense of sincerity with regard to the government's willingness to enhance the situation. "There is no reason to doubt the willingness of the government and their sincerity" and one has to keep in mind'' the various kinds of challenges that the people in the administration face there. It is not an easy thing to do”, said the diplomat.

However, the Ambassador also added that he would have liked to spend some more time in the region and gather more. He said that while much is being done by the government, it needs to be done at a better rate and people need to be provided with all kinds of facilities.

