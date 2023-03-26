EXCLUSIVE | India-Israel Relations, A Complicated Chemistry Turned Into Homogeneous Unity

Israel's envoy to India, Naor Gilon, said that the big change in the India-Israel relationship started in 2015. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Abhishek Kapoor, Gilon said, "Today, our strategic partnership is not only by name it's by nature and action." This statement comes amidst the changing political order and priorities in the middle east with Israel being acknowledged as a sovereign state by numerous players who in the past went to war against the Jewish state.

Earlier this year in January, India and Israel marked the 30th anniversary of their formal diplomatic relations as they lit up structures of importance in both nations with the colours of their respective flags. They also unveiled a commemorative insignia that combined the Ashoka Chakra and the Star of David to represent the two countries' deep affection and appreciation for one another.

30 years of India-Israel diplomatic ties: 'Why 30 years and not 75 years?'

India recognised Israel in 1950 and allowed an Israeli consulate to operate in Mumbai, but due to its backing of anti-colonial forces and its strong connections to Arab nations, it did not establish a full diplomatic relationship with Israel. Although both nations have been there on the global map for about 75 years, since India's independence in 1947 and the establishment of Israel in 1948, full diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

"Why 30 years and not 75 years?" Republic TV asked Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon. Going back to history, Ambassador Gilon talked about how the first Jews came to India 2,500 years ago and lived a life on equal footing like everyone else. "Anti-semitism is not even a known word here (India), it is a big problem in the western world today," remarked the Ambassador, stating that this was the "first bridge" between India and Israel.

"India voted at the beginning of 1947, Resolution 181 of the United Nations which decided to create two states, India voted against. So, the start was a little bit slow," said Gilon. Former Israel PM David Ben-Gurion, who is also the first Prime Minister of the nation, saw India's freedom movement as a "sister movement" and has a picture of Gandhi in his retirement residence. However, it was India's first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who set the template, prioritising India's Arab policy over ties with Israel.

Did India's Arab policy act as a shadow on the India-Israel relationship till 1992?

Calling India one of the "leaders of the non-aligned movement during the cold war," Ambassador Gilon said that the non-aligned movement was "in-general hostile to Israel and was the Arab countries world." The transition to a deeper relationship took place after 1992 with the establishment of diplomatic ties. The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989 "established a unipolar world" and the Iraq war, followed by the Madrid conference.

Israel supplied and assisted India with ammunition and weapons during the Kargil war. "Big change in India-Israel ties started in 2015. Today, our strategic partnership is not only by name it's by nature and action," the Israel envoy to India said. In 2015, India's President Pranab Mukherjee visited Israel, which was followed by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2017 as the relationship between the two nations was upgraded to a 'strategic partnership.'

What factors contribute to the India-Israel partnership being so wholesome?

It is the people-to-people connection between the two cultures that have contributed to advancements in relations. "Israelis want to be a part and parcel of Indian culture. Eat Indian food, live with Indians, live the Indian way," the Israel envoy said and highlighted that the people-to-people connection is very strong and second-generation Israelis are coming to India to experience the country.

'The fear of Iran pushed countries towards Israel. It's not the same middle east we saw years ago': Israel envoy to India

The Israeli envoy has called it a "paradigm" change as the ability of countries to work with Israel was hampered by the fear of Iran with Tel Aviv standing up against Tehran and its aspirations to "become nuclear" and "destabilising the middle east or the surroundings of Israel." ''The fear of Iran pushed countries towards Israel. It's not the same middle east we saw years ago," Gilon stated.

Taking the conversation further, the major aspect linked to defence cooperation was picked with terrorism taking the front seat in the conversation. Both sovereign nations have been victims of separatists and terrorists. Talking about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Ambassador Gilon said, "Challenges and fears of people are pushing India-Israel to work together. Terrorism is not acceptable in any way and we are trying to work beyond defence." The cooperation is also based on counter-terrorism, information sharing and best practices including technology, Gilon further said.

Talking about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Gilon said, "India cannot accept and live with terror and we are behind India to find and bring these people to justice."

Speaking on the technological aspect and the technology transfer in various areas which can contribute to India's progress, Gilon remarked, "We are trying to connect ecosystems of India and Israel and we have 30 centres of excellence in Agriculture." From defence to agriculture, Israel has contributed in various ways to the advancement of India's technological prowess over the years.

"Israel does planning, India does the execution part," said Gilon as he highlighted the "difference of capacity" between India and Israel. ''We are trying to work beyond defence and continuing it to the civilian side. We can work together here (India), develop here, manufacture here and export it to India and other countries," the Israel envoy to India said.

Throwing light on the Adani issue, Gilon said, "Israel has granted 50 years of concession to an Indian company. As far as Adani is concerned, he paid 1.2 billion dollars for deal and I believe he has the capability to flourish the port."

Availability of water is an issue that has been a concern for both nations. Being asked about any durable solutions for water availability, Gilon said, "Israel suffers a lot from the lack of water. We re-use 90 per cent of our water for agriculture and the next country after us is Spain just under 30 per cent." Gilon also highlighted that Indian companies can execute better than anyone when throwing light upon the various de-salination processes and the treatment plant Israel set up in Chennai, India.

Israel is a word leader in cyber protection and cyber capabilities: Gilon

The Peagsus spy software used in anti-terrorism operations created a lot of political havoc in India last year over its alleged use on political opponents and journalists by the ruling BJP government. Gilon added that these softwares are made to "confront terrorism." It is only sold to countries whom Israel apporves of and there are regulations upon its use.

Future of India-Israel relationship

A Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement that covers the trade in services would strengthen the economic ties in future. Israel's technology in the water sector could help India create a centralised platform for water solutions that serve various locations. The emphasis can move to strengthening A2A collaboration through collaborative doctorate fellowships in the area of cybersecurity, while also enlisting the help of the commercial sector to take a more active position in the partnership.

India's Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, which aims to lessen reliance on China, is expected to be advantageous for Tower Semiconductor's aspirations to establish a chip-making foundry there. Israel and India could collaborate to create nano and radar-enabled satellite systems.

There are now more possibilities for enhancing the partnership on a trilateral and plurilateral level thanks to the Abraham Accords and the new I2U2 grouping. In order to deliver ambitious projects for food security and renewable energy to India, the first two I2U2 projects will combine US and Israeli technological platforms with funding from the United Arab Emirates. These pilot projects' successful completion will pave the way for others in the transportation, healthcare, and other sectors.

A partnership that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once referred to as a "marriage made in heaven" appears to be becoming stronger as it enters its fourth decade.