Exclusive: ISKCON Monk Issues First Public Apology Over Vivekananda Remarks

Amogh Lila Das, the Vice President of ISKCON Dwarka, issued a public apology for his contentious remarks on Swami Vivekananda and sarcastic comments on Ramakrishna's teachings. The apology was made during a discussion on the Republic Media Network on July 22.

During the exclusive interview, The Iskcon monk expressed remorse for any hurt caused by his statements. He clarified that his intention was not to offend anyone but rather to respond to a specific question posed to him during the interview. He asserted that he did not wish to harm any community or individual with his views.

"I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I am sorry from the bottom of my heart."

ISKCON bans the Monk from public gatherings

Amogh Lila Das has been associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for 12 years. However, after his controversial comments on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa, the organisation took a decisive step and imposed a ban on him from participating in public gatherings for an entire month.

The triggering controversial comments

The monk's remarks that triggered the controversy were centred around Swami Vivekananda's dietary choice and Ramakrishna's teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path" (as many opinions, as many paths). He criticised Swami Vivekananda for consuming fish, stating that a virtuous person should not harm any living being. Furthermore, he made sarcastic comments about the teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path," suggesting that not every spiritual path leads to the same destination.

Political figures and public outcry

The controversial statements quickly caught the attention of various individuals and political figures. TMC state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, expressed his concern on social media, urging ISKCON to take immediate action against Amogh Lila Das. Ghosh emphasised that insulting the revered figures of Ramakrishna and Vivekananda would not be tolerated.

“We revere ISKCON. But they should stop him now. Insulting Ramakrishna and Vivekananda will not be tolerated. Immediate action should be taken against this so-called monk.”

ISKCON's stance on the matter

ISKCON promptly addressed the situation and issued a statement distancing itself from the views expressed by Amogh Lila Das. The organisation clarified that his opinions do not represent ISKCON's values and teachings. ISKCON stated, "We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices."

As a consequence of his actions, ISKCON decided to ban Amogh Lila Das from participating in public gatherings for a period of one month. In response, the monk has chosen to undergo a one-month atonement, or "prayaschit," in the hills of Govardhan. During this time, he will completely seclude himself from public life.